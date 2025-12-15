Hope House hosts its 4th annual toy drive

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Hope House, a recovery organization in Uniontown, hosted its fourth annual toy drive on Saturday, collecting two trailers and a truck’s worth of toys for local children.

The event aimed to support children during the holiday season while raising awareness about the impact of addiction on the community. Alongside the toy collection, the drive offered free food and fun activities for kids.

“Addiction is real today, and it’s ravaging a lot of communities in our area, and we want to play our part,” said Curtis Jarrett, a representative from Hope House. “We know we can’t change the world, but we can change our area we’re in.”

The toy drive, now in its fourth year, has become a staple event for Hope House, reflecting its commitment to community support and recovery efforts. By providing toys and activities, the organization seeks to bring joy to children and families affected by addiction.

