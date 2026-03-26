Hopewell Area School District shares details on ‘transportation matter’ as parents grow frustrated

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Parents in the Hopewell School District got a call from the district on Wednesday evening that they say has left them with more questions.

“I am calling to share that the district will transition to remote learning tomorrow, Thursday, March 26, and Friday, March 27th, to allow time to fully address and resolve a transportation matter,” the message said.

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Parents told Channel 11 that the message was frustrating.

“Oh, now I have to try and corral my six-year-old to sit in front of an iPad and do her school work, while I also babysit and have her four-year-old sister here,” said Amber Mingo, a Hopewell parent.

Hopewell also buses students in the district to Lincoln Park and the Baden Academy Charter School.

“My neighbor, she has a kid in Head Start and then a kid at Baden Academy, and now she’s trying to find transportation to both, essentially at the same time,” Mingo said.

Not only were parents frustrated by the sudden switch to virtual classes for the rest of the week, but they also told Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek they are frustrated with the lack of details.

Havranek spoke with Hopewell Superintendent, Dr. Maura Hobson, over the phone.

Hobson said two school buses had mechanical concerns on Wednesday, and out of an abundance of caution, they were doing an entire check of their 22-bus fleet.

She said the district is not getting into specifics on the mechanical concerns and said she didn’t know whether other buses had the same issues.

Parents say they are glad they’re checking all the buses.

“I am thankful that they are bringing the buses into the garage and checking them all out and hopefully figuring out all the problems, that does reassure me,” Mingo said.

Mingo said she wishes the district was being more transparent.

“It helps me and other parents that are left in the dark trying to scatter to figure out what we’re going to do,” she said.

The district said it will be done checking buses Friday, and class will be in-person on Monday.

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