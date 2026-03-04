Hopewell High School students face off against police officers in basketball tournament fundraiser

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Students and police officers in Beaver County faced off on the basketball court to raise money for a good cause.

The inaugural Ballers and Badges tournament was held in the Hopewell Senior High School’s gym on Tuesday night.

The fundraiser featured 14 teams competing in three-on-three games.

The event served as a way to create a relationship between police officers and students.

“This is a great way for us to interact with the public kids that we normally wouldn’t do. They usually see us driving by in police cars, but now they can see us wearing athletic gear and shooting hoops. Even though we are probably not going to win,” Hopewell School Resource Officer Jared Rogers said.

All proceeds from the ticket sales and concession stand will benefit Hopewell School District’s holiday toy and food fundraiser.

Spectators were encouraged to give $5 donations at the door.

