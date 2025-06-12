Hot and hazy again on Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Summer heat makes a return to the area on Thursday as temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

Hazy sunshine will mix with a few clouds and while most areas stay dry, a few isolated showers could pop up north of Pittsburgh near I-80.

A Code Orange Air Quality alert is in effect, with smoke from Canadian wildfires making it unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Clouds will thicken up Friday and hit or miss showers will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of showers and a few storms are possible Saturday and Sunday. Neither day appears to be a washout, but wet weather will disrupt your outdoor plans and could impact play during the U.S. Open.

Make sure you check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Get the latest updates and alerts on the U.S. Open forecast on the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group