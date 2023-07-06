Hot, humid with highs near 90 Thursday; an isolated shower, storm possible

PITTSBURGH — Temperatures will heat up again today, highs will reach the upper 80s near 90 degrees. Humidity is high so it will feel even hotter, the heat index will be in the low 90s. Isolated showers or a storm could be possible later this afternoon and evening.

Still warm tomorrow but not as hot, with more clouds around early with a few showers before noon, clearing later in the day.

It will be mostly dry Saturday, but wet weather returns for Sunday.

Latest timing on rain showers over the weekend on Channel 11 News.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group