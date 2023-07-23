Hot with low humidity Sunday

PITTSBURGH — It is another nice start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s across most areas. Today will be a little warmer than yesterday, but humidity will remain low. A few showers could pop up this afternoon but again mainly well north of Pittsburgh and closer to I-80.

You’ll notice a touch more humidity as we head into Monday and Tuesday, but it won’t be overwhelming. Still, the warmer trend will continue with highs pushing into the upper 80s Tuesday. Low rain chances continue but most of the time it will not be raining this week.

By Wednesday, temperatures will soar into the low 90s with heat indices possibly even higher. The high heat looks to continue through the end of the week. Check back as Severe Weather Team 11 keeps you posted on when the worst of the heat will get here.

