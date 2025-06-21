Hottest weekend of the year so far kicks off, could exceed 100 degrees in some areas Sunday

PITTSBURGH — We kick off the start of summer with the hottest temperatures of the year on the way as a prolonged heat wave is expected to continue through the end of next week.

Temperatures will soar to the 90s starting Sunday afternoon with increasing humidity pushing heat index values up around 100 degrees and as high as 105 degrees in some locations through Wednesday. High pressure keeps us sunny and dry; the next chance for scattered thunderstorms may not arrive until late Wednesday or Thursday. So make sure to stay safe in the heat! Prepare now for this extended hot stretch. Make sure you have a place to stay cool out of the sun over the coming days, stay hydrated, keep pets cool and out of the sun and watch for heat stress.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> City of Pittsburgh opening cooling centers for first extreme heat wave of 2025

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 possible in these locations. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties from Sunday morning through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Allegheny County to activate Code Red Heat Advisory starting Sunday

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert will also be in effect for both Sunday and Monday. The air may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people who have asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and for children and the elderly.

Air Quality Alert Air Quality Alert 6/22/25 (WPXI/WPXI)

Air Quality Alert Air Quality Alert 6/22/25 (WPXI/WPXI)

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts. a

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group