House collapses in North Braddock

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A house collapsed in North Braddock.

The house came down at the 200 block of Hawkins Avenue on Saturday.

Firefighters from the North Braddock Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to the collapse at around 5 p.m.

The house was vacant and no one was injured.

The Department of Public Works and Code Enforcement are working to learn what caused the collapse.

