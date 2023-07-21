Local

Fire breaks out at Indiana Township home

By WPXI.com News Staff

House fire A house fire broke out before 2 a.m. Friday along Indianola Road in Indiana Township.

First responders were called to a house fire in Indiana Township, Allegheny County, early Friday morning.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. along Indianola Road.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of heavy smoke coming from the fire. It appeared as though a detached garage may have caught fire.

A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

