Fire breaks out at Indiana Township home

First responders were called to a house fire in Indiana Township, Allegheny County, early Friday morning.

The fire broke out before 2 a.m. along Indianola Road.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of heavy smoke coming from the fire. It appeared as though a detached garage may have caught fire.

A 911 dispatcher said no injuries were reported

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

