An overnight fire gutted a home in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County.

The fire broke around just after 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Middletown Road.

The Youngwood Fire Chief told Channel 11 the house is a total loss. Crews believe the home was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group