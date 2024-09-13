Local

House hit by bullets in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A house was hit by bullets in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood early Friday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Graham Street for two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 14 rounds just before 1 a.m.

The Mobile Crime Unit recovered shell casings from the scene.

No one was injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

