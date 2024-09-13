House hit by bullets in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A house was hit by bullets in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood early Friday morning.

Pittsburgh police said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North Graham Street for two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 14 rounds just before 1 a.m.

The Mobile Crime Unit recovered shell casings from the scene.

No one was injured, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group