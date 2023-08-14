Local

House saved after fire breaks out in detached garage in Crescent Township

By WPXI.com News Staff

A fire started around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Crest Drive in Crescent Township.

Crews were able to save a Crescent Township house after a fire broke out in a detached garage early Monday.

The fire started around 4:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Crest Drive.

Crescent Volunteer Fire Chief Dan Muller said the fire burned through the roof and damaged the siding of the home, but the quick work of the firefighters saved the house.

The residents were able to make it out safely.

Muller said the fire marshal will determine what started the fire.

