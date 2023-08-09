House severely damaged by fire in Butler County

A fire broke out in a Butler County home early Wednesday morning.

First responders were called to the 500 block of Parker Road in Buffalo Township just after 2:15 a.m.

Officials said the fire likely started in the kitchen. Two adults were able to get out. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Extensive damage could be seen on the front of the home.

The scene was clear by 5:45 a.m.

