House in West Newton Borough heavily damaged by fire

WEST NEWTON BOROUGH, Pa. — A house in West Newtown Borough was heavily damaged by fire Sunday night.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Mallard Street at around 9:39 p.m.

Investigators say the fire was so large at one point that it began to endanger neighboring houses.

The fire completely burned the left side of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group