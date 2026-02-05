HOV lanes to close in Pittsburgh ahead of winter storm

PITTSBURGH — PennDOT is closing the I-279 and I-579 High-Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes in Pittsburgh and Ross Township ahead of a winter storm.

The HOV lanes are set to close at 11 p.m. Thursday due to anticipated winter weather conditions.

PennDOT crews will monitor the roads and decide when the HOV lanes can safely reopen.

In the meantime, PennDOT advises drivers to avoid or delay unnecessary travel and be cautious while traveling in winter weather.

