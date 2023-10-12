How are first responders preparing in case of another train derailment?

WALL BOROUGH, Pa. — When first responders arrive at the scene of a train derailment, they might encounter situations like spewing propane gas, leaking chemical liquids, or spilled fuel.

“We don’t know where, when, or what the situation’s going to be. We have to be prepared for all of that,” said Chief Matthew Brown, with the Allegheny County Department of Emergency Services.

Eight months after the massive train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Norfolk Southern’s “Safety Train” rolled into Wall Borough on Wednesday.

More than 100 first responders from Allegheny and Westmoreland County hazardous materials teams got a chance to train alongside Norfolk Southern emergency experts.

“We’re taking the training that they do every day and applying it to the railroad,” said Connor Spielmaker, a Senior Communications Manager with Norfolk Southern. “Our safety train is specifically designed and built to provide training to first responders and it travels our network, which is most of the east coast of the United States. We do about 12 to 15 stops a year.”

According to Chief Brown, his team trains for rail accidents at least once a year, but an exercise of this scale only happens once every five years.

“You’ve got every level of responder here, some very new, some very experienced, and it’s a good opportunity for them to learn from each other,” Brown said.

And that collaboration is key — especially when emergency crews from different municipalities and counties come together and time is of the essence.

“There are only 33 certified hazardous materials response teams in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, so anytime there would be an incident in Westmoreland County, there’s one hazmat team, so we would need assistance from Allegheny County, likewise they may need the same assistance if there was an incident here,” said Chief Chris Tantlinger, with the Westmoreland County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

