How to avoid scams when shopping for last-minute Taylor Swift tickets

PITTSBURGH — Scammers are going to great lengths to try to trick you into paying big bucks for fake tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.”

With the tour arriving in Pittsburgh this weekend, 11 News did some digging on how you can protect yourself from scams when buying last-minute tickets.

On Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m., what you need to know before you hand over your money.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group