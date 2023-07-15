How a former Steelers CB changed the Bengals culture

PITTSBURGH — If you flash back to 2020, it looked like Mike Hilton was the quintessential Steelers slot cornerback. A star as a blitzer, it was a perfect marriage between scheme fit and the type of player that Hilton was at the time. After all, Pittsburgh was the type of team that needed a guy like that,

Then, when Hilton hit free agency in the 2021 offseason, he got a lucrative offer from the Bengals. Hilton never really forgot what he perceived as a slight from the Steelers. Still in the midst of a four-year deal in Cincinnati, Hilton has fit in perfectly with the newfound Bengals culture.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group