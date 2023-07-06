Local

How good will Kenny Pickett be in 2023?

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

How good will Kenny Pickett be in 2023? PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws the ball during the first half of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

By Alan Saunders - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — How good will Kenny Pickett be in 2023?

That is one of the existential questions surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers and this coming season. In the NFL, the ceiling of a team is defined by quarterback play.

Clubs with top talents at the position like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes feel like they should be able to contend for a Super Bowl year in and year out.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Beyoncé concert stop in Pittsburgh canceled
  • Large crowd runs from Point State Park during Pittsburgh’s July 4 fireworks show
  • 1 killed, 1 injured in crash on Parkway West
  • VIDEO: Toddler struck by vehicle, killed in North Versailles apartment complex parking lot
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read