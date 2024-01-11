How Mason Rudolph led the Steelers to the playoffs

PITTSBURGH — This story originally appeared on SteelersNow.com.

Mason Rudolph will head to Buffalo to start in his first playoff game since high school. That was over a decade ago for Rudolph. It’s safe to say no one could have scripted this season for the Steelers, who started three different quarterbacks and yet ended up at 10-7 anyway and in the postseason.

But from when he entered free agency a year ago to now, Rudolph’s fought a mental battle. In the past, he admitted he was worried about going into commercial real estate. He was the No. 3 all season, barely getting reps in training camp. So, this is a major step up, but he has done well in his limited opportunities to even get to this point. Getting over those hurdles has allowed him to play well.

“I think we all as players have confidence in ourselves, but we also second guess or we all have doubts,” Rudolph said. “I think all human beings do at times, and you know, when you don’t get a whole lot of interest through a free agency period, and then you’re sitting at the three spot every single day of training camp through the season. It’s definitely a mental battle, but I think the way to win that battleis just to work every day and try to get the most out of the–be faithful with the reps you’ve been given.”

