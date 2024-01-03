How Pittsburgh’s public tech companies fared against broader Nasdaq index in 2023

PITTSBURGH — A year ago, Pittsburgh’s public tech companies saw the overall price of their shares fare worse than that of the broader Nasdaq index, though it’s been more of a mixed-bag performance for the stock price of the region’s largest tech firms over these past 12 months.

Take Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) for example.

The Strip District-based autonomous vehicle developer with nearly 800 employees locally saw its stock price climb from $1.16 per share on Jan. 3, 2023, to $4.37 per share on Dec. 29, 2023.

That’s a 276% increase and is one that came, at least partially, amid a July 2023 close on the sale of $220 million in Class A common stock as part of an underwritten public offering as well as the close of a $600 million concurrent private placement deal. The $820 million in combined capital has prepped the company with enough cash to sustain operations “well into 2025″ and beyond the launch of its autonomous trucking product before the end of this year, according to CEO and Co-Founder Chris Urmson.

