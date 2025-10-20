Howard Hanna buys New York City residential firm

After acquiring its way around Manhattan, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services now has a new presence in the core of the Big Apple.

The company announced it has bought Elegran Real Estate, a New York City firm specializing in the sale and rental of urban condos and apartments, which the real estate publication The Real Deal ranks 15th in its annual list of the top city brokerages, generating $118 million in sales for the 17-year-old firm.

Howard W. “Hoby” Hanna IV, chief executive officer of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, called the newcomer to the company’s real estate stable “more than an acquisition” but a “statement of intent” in a prepared statement as the company continues its ongoing acquisition spurt that is spreading the green-and-yellow real estate brand along the East Coast.

He added, “expanding into Manhattan reflects our vision for connecting people and places in meaningful ways, helping agents thrive and clients achieve a best-in-class real estate experience.”

