Howl-o-ween Parade: AHN Cancer Institute therapy dogs dress for spooky season event

PITTSBURGH — The Allegheny Health Network Cancer Institute Pet Therapy teams had a howling good time during the annual Howl-o-ween Parade.

According to AHN, this is the second year the Cancer Institute’s volunteer resource program has held the costumed event.

Teams distributed snacks and goodies to cancer patients and staff members.

Therapy dogs Capri, Hank, Minnie and Jesse dressed for the occasion and brought “smiles to patients, doctors and nurses throughout the Cancer Institute at Allegheny General Hospital,” AHN said.

