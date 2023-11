BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — Hozier can be added to your list as Someone New to see live this summer.

The Irish musician and singer-songwriter will be bringing his “Unreal Unearth Tour 2024″ to The Pavilion at Star Lake on Monday, July 29.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 17 at 12 p.m.

