Huge cloud of smoke billows from Pulaski Township house fire

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews are responding to a house fire in Pulaski Township.

First responders were called to the 4700 block of 31st Avenue just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Beaver County 911 confirmed.

A photo shared with Channel 11 shows a thick cloud of dark smoke billowing into the air.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

We’re working to learn more about what started the fire.

