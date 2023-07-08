Human bones discovered by crews in Sharpsburg confirmed to be indigenous remains

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Human bones found by crews while they were working to replace a natural gas pipeline in Sharpsburg have been confirmed to be indigenous remains.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner confirmed that crews were working on a burial site of indigenous people. The determination was made after consulting with an expert.

The remains will be released to ancestors for repatriation.

No further information was available. Police and the Medical Examiner’s office said they consider the case closed.

