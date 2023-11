PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after human remains were discovered in the woods in Pulaski Township.

According to state police, a hunter found the remains in the wooded area near state Route 422 on Tuesday.

The remains have not been identified, state police said.

