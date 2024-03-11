Local

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh to host ‘Happy St. Pawtrick’s’ dog adoption event

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Puppy Puppy (Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh (HARP) is hosting a “Happy St. Paw-trick’s” dog adoption event.

From Tuesday through St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday, HARP invites potential adopters to pick a lucky four-leaf clover to reveal adoption discounts for dogs older than 6 months.

Adoptions include spaying/neutering, vaccinations, microchipping, a basic health check, flea and tick protection and heartworm testing for dogs 6 months and older.

For more information, visit humaneanimalrescue.org/adopt/.

