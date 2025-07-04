Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh shares Fourth of July safety tips for pets

PITTSBURGH — The Fourth of July can be frightening for pets and the Humane Animal Rescue of people wants people to take precautions to protect them.

“Loud noises, unfamiliar visitors, and hot weather can all add up to a stressful experience for pets,” said Dr. Amy Kalinauskas, HARP’s Senior Director of Medical Services. “Planning ahead is the best way to keep them comfortable and safe.”

HARP recommends the following ways to take care of your animals while still being able to celebrate:

Tire Them Out: Give your pet some extra exercise earlier in the day -- long walk, play session, or trip to the dog park can help them rest more easily during the evening’s noise and activity.

Ensure Proper ID: Fireworks can cause even calm pets to panic and run. Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with up-to-date ID tags and consider microchipping for added protection. Already microchipped? Double-check that your contact info is current.

Create a Safe Retreat: Designate a quiet, cozy area in your home where your pet can feel secure. Include their favorite bed, toys, and treats. If your pet is crate trained, a covered crate can create a comforting den-like space.

Plan Ahead for Anxiety: If your pet has a history of noise sensitivity, talk to your vet in advance. Calming wraps, pheromone diffusers, or prescribed medications may help—but never give pets human medications without veterinary guidance.

HARP also recommended that anyone looking to give their pets a chance to show their own patriotism to consider the following options on the Fourth of July:

Decorate with Pet-Safe Flair: Incorporate red, white, and blue pet accessories; bandanas, toys, and themed bowls add a fun, patriotic touch. Avoid decorations that can be easily chewed or ingested.

Serve Up Pet-Friendly Treats: Grilled chicken (plain and boneless), frozen fruit pops, or homemade dog biscuits can be a delicious—and safe—alternative to table scraps. Frozen yogurt or broth-based pupsicles are also great for hot days.

Host a Backyard Play Session: Set up a mini obstacle course, splash pad, or treasure hunt with treats. If you're feeling festive, hold a pet costume contest or photo booth with patriotic props.

Provide Chill-Out Zones: Even the most social pets need a break. Make sure there are quiet areas with fresh water and shade where pets can relax away from the crowd.

Set Guest Expectations: Let party guests know your pet's needs in advance, especially if children will be attending. Encourage respectful, calm interactions, and never force pets to mingle.

Click here for more Fourth of July safety tips from HARP.

