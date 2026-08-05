Humid Wednesday with storms possible

PITTSBURGH — Isolated showers are possible this morning, although most neighborhoods will stay dry. You’ll notice the humidity as soon as you step out, with dew points that will soar to near 70 later today, indicating a more tropical air mass on the way.

With a weak disturbance passing close by, a few storms are expected to bubble up this afternoon, although coverage will remain spotty. Storms may become a little more numerous this evening, mainly from roughly Pittsburgh and Butler points west.

More scattered storms are expected to develop Thursday and then again Friday. While many hours will be dry, heavy rainfall amounts are possible for anyone that gets under a storm, mainly during the day.

The first half of the weekend still looks unsettled, but a push of drier air Sunday should keep us mainly dry, although humidity levels will remain elevated through the weekend. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we continue to fine-tune the timing of rain.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group