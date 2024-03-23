Hundreds climb One Oxford Centre stairs to support people with lung disease

PITTSBURGH — It’s a grueling climb up one of Pittsburgh’s most recognizable skyscrapers, but there’s a reason for those who do it.

“Recently, my nephew was diagnosed with asthma,” said participant Kelly Herman. “I’ve had my uncle pass away. He also had COPD. My sister has lung issues. It’s just in our family.”

Kelly Herman lost her grandfather to lung issues in 2018 and has since participated in the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb Pittsburgh in his honor. More than 200 participants laced their sneakers and hiked up 42 flights of stairs at One Oxford Centre.

“He could not make the climb, so I am doing it for him,” said Wesley Attwood, a volunteer firefighter at South Strabane. Attwood is one of several firefighters taking on the challenge in full uniform, which adds an extra 60 to 80 pounds.

Attwood wore Taylorstown gear in honor of his friend undergoing cancer treatment.

“Firefighters all over the world are suffering from cancer, and so it’s very important to fund research aimed at trying to prevent respiratory illnesses and diseases and cancer in firefighting,” Attwood said.

Participants raised over $150,000 for lung health and the 358,017 people in the Greater Pittsburgh area diagnosed with chronic lung disease. The Fight For Air Climb supports the work of the American Lung Association to end lung cancer, champion clean air, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families, and create a tobacco-free future.

“It’s very important for us to continue the work we do for individuals with lung cancer, COPD, emphysema, any type of lung disease,” said Steven Gillis, development director of the American Lung Association.

“If you can’t breathe, nothing else matters,” said Herman. “So it’s really important that we help end all of this and clear the air.”

