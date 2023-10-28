Hundreds of dogs dress up for Kennywood costume contest

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — It was a howling good time at Kennywood Saturday morning as hundreds of dogs participated in a costume contest and parade for a good cause.

The amusement park held its second Dogtober Fest Halloween Parade and Costume Contest Saturday morning, which benefits Animal Friends.

The day started with a pooch procession around several iconic Kennywood rides and ended with a costume contest.

PHOTOS: Winners of Kennywood’s Dogtoberfest Costume Contest

Prizes were awarded to the three top dogs in several categories, including cutest, creepiest and most creative costumes.

Nala and Cooper, dressed as Eeyore and Pooh Bear, took home first place for the cutest costume. Benny and Curly won first place for the creepy Addams Family costume. Spanky and friends were deemed the most creative for their arrested for tax evasion costume.

In association with this event, Kennywood donated more than 500 pounds of dog food to Animal Friends.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group