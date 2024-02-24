Hundreds enjoy soup during annual contest held in South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh restaurants had a chance to show off what they have to offer during a soup contest held in the South Side.

Around 1,200 people visited East Carson Street to try the different soups on Saturday.

Organizers say this is an annual event that many people in the city get excited about.

The contest has been going on for 19 years.

Benefits from the event are given to the Brasher Association’s Food Pantry.

