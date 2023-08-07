Hundreds gather in Belle Vernon for 40th annual ‘Fun Fest’

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — Hundreds gathered in Belle Vernon today to have a bit of fun.

The “Fun Fest” was held at Cedar Creek Park in Belle Vernon on Sunday.

Visitors could buy goods at a flea market, check out the car show or enjoy arts and crafts.

“There’s just something for everyone of all ages, and the whole family can come out and enjoy the day,” Lauren Titterington with Westmoreland Parks and Recs said.

This was the 40th year the festival was held.

