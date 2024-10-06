Hundreds learn about mental health resources during event in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Hundreds of people gathered for a walk focused on ending the stigma around mental health.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness hosted NamiWalks at Monroeville Community Park West.

It aims to spread the word that mental health treatment works.

“That’s what today is about, today is about recovery. We say someone’s in recovery when they have learned to cope and manage their illness and have a happy and productive life,” said Christine Michaels with NAMI Keystone.

NAMI provides resources and support to people diagnosed with mental illness and their families.

“A lot of people feel more comfortable talking about mental health than ever before,” said Christine Michaels, CEO of NAMI Keystone Pennsylvania. “But we still have stigma, we still have discrimination, and we still have a need for awareness events like NAMIWalks.”

The family-friendly has been held for 18 years.

Click here to learn more about NAMIWalks.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group