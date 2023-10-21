Hundreds participate in Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes on North Shore

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of people participated in the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes on Pittsburgh’s North Shore Saturday morning.

The walk raises money for the American Diabetes Association.

Last year, 250 people participated. Executive Director Chelsea Musial told Channel 11 that leaders were hoping to have at least 400 participants in 2023.

“Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes is more than just a walk–it is a celebration of the ADA’s mission and a chance to raise critical funds to help bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic,” Musial said. “Every mile covered and every dollar raised brings us that much more support in fighting this disease that affects so many people in our community.”

