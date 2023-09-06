Hundreds of Pitt students in temporary housing because luxury apartment building wasn’t ready

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of students expecting to move into new luxury off-campus housing this semester at Pitt found out their building was not ready.

The “Here Pittsburgh” apartment building on Forbes is still under construction.

Students are in temporary housing across Oakland and downtown Pittsburgh, including hotels and Airbnb’s.

“It’s a setback, what are you going to do?” said Paige Miller, a sophomore biology student from Uniontown who is now staying at the Residence Inn in Oakland.

“It stinks for the people that are very far away and their parents can’t just readily come up. I’m an hour away so my parents can just come up and do that.”

Here Pittsburgh’s website states that they are not leasing for Fall 2023. We reached out for a comment on the delay and projected move-in date but have not received a response.

Paige has been told her 7th-floor unit should be ready in mid to late October.

Pitt tells Channel 11 they don’t know how many students have been impacted or if any have not secured temporary housing, but they are available to aid.

“We are here to support our students who may be impacted by this situation. Anyone wishing to contact the University about this matter is encouraged to email deanofstudents@pitt.edu to connect with staff.”

