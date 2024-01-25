Hundreds of Pittsburgh-area workers are owed back pay. Here’s how to find out if you are

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of Pennsylvania workers are owed back pay. The United States Department of Labor just made it easier for that money to be claimed.

According to the United States Department of Labor, over 16,000 Pennsylvanians are owed around $16.4 million in back wages, including more than 400 workers in the Pittsburgh region who are owed around $387,000.

The Department of Labor said a significant portion of people who are owed back pay haven’t claimed theirs yet, possibly due to a change in jobs, addresses or names. The department’s Wage and Hour Division can only hold unclaimed back pay for three years before it has to be turned over to the Department of the Treasury.

To find the employees who are owed back pay, the agency opened an online search tool Workers Owed Wages (WOW) that allows workers to enter information to find out if the division is holding back wages on their behalf.

The system includes a series of questions to determine if they are owed money and, if they are, how to claim their back pay.

For assistance with the Workers Owed Wages system, workers and advocates can contact the Wage and Hour Division’s Pittsburgh District Office at 412-395-4996. Calls can be answered in over 200 languages.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group