Hunter lowered down steep hillside after breaking leg in Monroeville woods

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Crews in Monroeville rescued a hunter after he fell and broke his leg Monday morning.

According to the Monroeville Volunteer Fire Department Company 1 on Facebook, crews responded to the area of Route 22 and Route 286 at around 10:20 a.m.

Units searched the woods until they found the hunter. While patient care was initiated, rescue crews prepared a three-part system to lower him safely down the steep hillside.

According to the fire department, there were three separate lowering systems in sequence to navigate the rough, muddy terrain.

The hunter was removed from the woods and taken to a local trauma center.

The rescue took around two hours, the fire department said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group