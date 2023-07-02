Husband, wife accused of throwing smoke bombs, fireworks during protest at Pitt

Local

PITTSBURGH — A husband and wife are accused of working together to drop smoke bombs and fireworks during a protest at the University of Pittsburgh.

The U.S. Attorney said Brian DiPippa, 36, and Krystal DiPippa, 40, went to the O’Hara Student Center on April 18, where a crowd had gathered at an event with guest speakers.

Brian DiPippa is accused of dropping two homemade smoke bombs and then throwing a firework that injured police officers.

The two are charged with conspiracy and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

