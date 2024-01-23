Hypothermia named as contributing factor after teen found dead in Mercer County outdoor stairwell

Local

SHARON, Pa. — A teenager was found dead in an outdoor stairwell in Mercer County on Sunday afternoon.

Zachariah Croom was found in the 100 block of North Irvine Avenue in Sharon.

Mercer County Coroner John Libonati said hypothermia is expected to be a contributing factor in Zachariah’s death.

According to NBC affiliate WFMJ, Zachariah was 16 years old when he died.

A news release from Libonati said foul play is not suspected in Zachariah’s death.

Additional forensic testing is required to determine the cause and manner of his death. Results could take an estimated six to eight weeks.

