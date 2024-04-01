I-376 ramp to Blvd. of the Allies overnight closures to begin

PITTSBURGH — Overnight closures of the westbound Interstate 376 (Parkway East) ramp to northbound Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) in the City of Pittsburgh will begin Monday night, April 1, weather permitting.

Overnight closures of the ramp carrying traffic from inbound I-376 (Parkway East) to I-579 Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge (Exit 72B) will occur weeknights from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as needed through the end of 2024 as crews conduct concrete deck overlay work, concrete repairs, drainage improvements, bridge painting and other construction activities, PennDOT announced. Ramp traffic will use the following detours:

I-376 Westbound to the Boulevard of the Allies/Liberty Bridge

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

Follow Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies

To continue to the Liberty Bridge, turn right onto the Boulevard of the Allies

Turn right onto the ramp to the Liberty Bridge.

I-376 Westbound to Northbound I-579

From westbound (inbound) I-376, continue past the closed ramp

Take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) left-hand off-ramp

From Grant Street, turn right onto Seventh Avenue

Take the ramp to North 579/East 380 toward PPG Arena/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the left-hand ramp to North 579/East 380 toward Veterans Bridge/Bigelow Boulevard

Take the ramp to North 579 toward the Veterans Bridge.

Preservation work on two Boulevard of the Allies bridges and several ramps at the interchange are included in the $44.90 million project. Work will include bridge deck repairs and overlays, expansion dam replacements, steel superstructure and substructure repairs, bearing replacements, full painting, concrete substructure repairs, downspout replacements, drainage repairs, signing and pavement parking upgrades and other construction activities.

Drivers will encounter short-term lane closures, night and weekend closures of the ramps and Route 885 in each direction, weekend lane restrictions and overnight directional closures of I-376 Parkway East, and long-term closures of Forbes Avenue, Brady Street, and ramps at the Birmingham Bridge. Short-term and weeknight lane closures of Second Avenue are also included throughout the multi-year project.

