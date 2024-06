CHARLEROI, Pa. — An I-70 off-ramp is closed because of an unstable tractor-trailer.

The Charleroi Fire Department said the I-70 West off ramp to Route 88 has been shut down.

A photo shows a tractor-trailer that is stuck at an angle on the barrier.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group