I-79 to see traffic restrictions in Robinson, Kennedy townships this weekend

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — I-79 will have one lane restricted in Robinson and Kennedy townships this weekend.

A southbound lane restriction will be in place between the Route 60 Moon Run/Crafton (Exit 60 A/B) and the I-376 Airport/Pittsburgh (Exit 59 A/B) interchanges.

The restriction will be there around-the-clock starting at 7 p.m. Friday, May 31. It will be in place through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 3.

Crews will conduct concrete patching work, PennDOT said. Southbound on and off ramps will stay open.

Work on this $14.97 million highway restoration project in Robinson and Kennedy townships began in early The project is anticipated to conclude in the late spring of 2025.

