‘I don’t know’: Pat Narduzzi evades starting Pitt QB questions

By Karl Ludwig - Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi - Pitt v Florida State

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Pat Narduzzi said following the loss to Syracuse over the weekend that he’d watch the tape, and then make a decision on whether there would be a second Pitt quarterback change this season.

Well, after not watching the tape together as a team Sunday (instead beginning to prepare for Boston College), Narduzzi said he doesn’t know who will start Thursday.

“I don’t talk injuries with ya, I don’t know,” Narduzzi said when asked Monday at his weekly press conference.

