‘I was shocked’: Breast cancer survivor stresses importance of being vigilant

PITTSBURGH — As Breast Cancer Awareness Month nears its end for 2023, a Sewickley woman is counting her blessings, reminding everyone to advocate for their own health.

In 2012, Liza Miller wore pink heels on her wedding day at PNC Park. She never could have imagined where they would take her on the journey ahead. Her husband, Matthew, was in medical school, studying to be a radiologist and still deciding on a concentration. But within a year of saying ‘I do,’ Liza found what every woman fears.

“I felt a lump. I went to my gynecologist, who recommended me to a breast surgeon,” Liza said.

An initial biopsy came back as negative: reassuring news for a healthy woman in her late 20s. But Liza knew something wasn’t right and decided to go in for more tests.

“[I had a] mammogram, MRI, biopsy…and the biopsy was the last thing that I did, and it came back as positive for cancer. I was very shocked,” Liza said.

Now a breast imaging radiologist in the Allegheny Health Network, her husband, Dr. Matthew J. Miller has made it his life’s mission to educate patients, allowing him to relate to them on a different level.

“It turned an interest into a passion,” Dr. Miller said. “We’re the experts of the medical stuff – you are the expert of you. My wife’s story inspires me to continue to take every symptom seriously.”

Liza had a bilateral mastectomy, a decision she made after doctors discovered a genetic mutation, which put her at risk of doctors finding cancer in her other breast. Her husband said one of the most important things you can do is get regular mammograms.

“For average risk patients, they should get a yearly mammogram. That means every year, starting at the age of 40,” Miller said. “Anytime you recognize a change in your breast – whether the way it looks or the way it feels – you should come to a breast center.”

Along those lines. Dr. Miller said to never ignore symptoms, including skin changes, redness, hardness of your skin, skin dimpling, and nipple discharge. Finally, he said to advocate for your own health, like Liza, who is now cancer free.

“It’s incredible. Her story – Liza’s story – is a testament to the marvels of modern medicine,” Dr. Miller said.

“I have two beautiful children now. I’ve gone on to do the things i wanted to do in life, and i’m very, very grateful for that,” Liza said.

Allegheny Health Network has more than 20 breast care centers, including the one at AHN Wexford Hospital. You can find more information online.

