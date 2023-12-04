IIHF decides to mandate neck guards for all competitions following death of former Penguins player

The International Ice Hockey Federation is now mandating the use of neck guards, or a neck laceration protector, at all levels of competition.

The IIHF decision comes just over a month after former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson died after his neck was cut in an on-ice collision during an Elite Ice Hockey League game in England.

The guard is now required for all competitions, including the Olympics and the Men’s and Women’s world championships. They were already required in U20 and U18 categories.

The IIHF doesn’t know when the mandate will go into effect, citing possible issues with supply due to the current high demand for neck guards. In the meantime, the organization strongly recommends players wear the piece of protective gear.

The IIHF’s decision does not impact the NHL, which according to the Associated Press doesn’t currently have a cut-proof safety requirement. The NHL says it’s had conversations about neck protection following Johnson’s death.

Some NHL teams have opted to mandate neck guards for their AHL or ECHL teams like the Penguins did with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Wheeling Nailers. Individual players in the league have also chosen to wear neck guards.

