‘I’ll cherish it forever,’ Bubba Chandler’s much-anticipated debut worth the wait

Bubba Chandler had to wait a little longer than he would have liked to make his major-league debut, but his first time stepping onto the PNC Park mound was worth the delay.

The Pittsburgh Pirates promoted Chander, who is considered one of the top pitching prospects in baseball, to the big leagues ahead of Friday’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Chandler covered the final four innings of the Pirates’ 9-0 win, becoming the first Pirate and the fourth player to record a four-inning save in his MLB debut.

