Illnesses lead to remote learning days at Beaver County school district

Students in a Beaver County school district will be learning remotely Thursday and Friday due to illnesses.

South Side Area School District school officials have designated them as “Flexible Remote Instruction Days” to allow for the deep cleaning of all district facilities while students attend class virtually on a 1-hour delay bell schedule.

All after-school events are canceled except for the varsity girls’ basketball playoff game.

This is at least the third school district this year to move to remote learning for a few days due to illness. The Bentworth and Charleroi districts switched to remote learning for a few days due to a rise in flu cases.

