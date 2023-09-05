‘I’m fine,’ Andrew McCutchen eases concern over Monday’s early exit

There was some serious cause for concern for the Pittsburgh Pirates surrounding Andrew McCutchen in their win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night at PNC Park.

After an RBI double from McCutchen in the fifth extended the Pirates to 4-2, he came up hobbling in between second and third on a Connor Joe inning-ending flyout.

McCutchen bent down and reached for his lower left leg and walked gingerly alongside the club’s medical staff to the Pirates’ dugout before he was pinch hit for by Joshua Palacios a couple innings later.

McCutchen’s exit was deemed a precaution due to left Achilles tendon tightness, and he was being examined by the Pirates’ medical staff.

Read more from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group